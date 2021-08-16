Iconic Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $896.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $896.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00056242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00134058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00158942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.95 or 1.00004121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.00918825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00681257 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.