Ideaology (IDEA) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $377,237.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00017182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.12 or 0.00930026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00110548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,801,431 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.