IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 635,500 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in IDEX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in IDEX by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in IDEX by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.60. 7,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.82. IDEX has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

