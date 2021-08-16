Ieq Capital LLC Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 598.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,358 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 505.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

