Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $117.06. 182,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,156. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $138.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

