Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 51,126 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $42,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after buying an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,779,000 after acquiring an additional 169,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $282.20. 53,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.