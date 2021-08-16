iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Short Interest Down 38.8% in July

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of IFMK stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31. iFresh has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFMK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iFresh by 157.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 60,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iFresh by 17.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iFresh in the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iFresh, Inc engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

