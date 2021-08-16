IFS Advisors LLC Takes $6.11 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after buying an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127,257 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,662,069 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75.

