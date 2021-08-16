iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Down 36.8% in July

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,519,000 after buying an additional 1,582,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 40.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,644,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,862,000 after buying an additional 2,205,259 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 2.2% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,661,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,591,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 75.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 68.4% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 1,243,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

