Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Trading Up 4.7%

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.96. Approximately 1,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 132,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Immuneering Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

