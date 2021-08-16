Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director Acquires $39,900.00 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director Atul Pande bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Immunovant stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 937,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $53.75.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Immunovant by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Immunovant by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.