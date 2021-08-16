Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Chardan Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $7.59. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Immunovant shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 1,875 shares changing hands.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $879.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.