Impleum Trading 40% Lower Over Last Week (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Impleum has traded down 40% against the dollar. One Impleum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Impleum has a market cap of $28,350.96 and approximately $8.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000067 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Impleum

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,347,626 coins and its circulating supply is 10,240,680 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com . Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars.

