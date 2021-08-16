Impossible Finance (IF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.87 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $32.88 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.48 or 0.00011899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00053417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00134567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00159180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,052.02 or 1.00013019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.30 or 0.00912772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.37 or 0.06893903 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

