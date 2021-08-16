IMV Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for IMV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:IMV opened at C$2.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. IMV has a 1 year low of C$1.68 and a 1 year high of C$6.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

