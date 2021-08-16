Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report sales of $56.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.40 million and the highest is $58.21 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $221.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $229.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $231.76 million, with estimates ranging from $226.10 million to $241.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

IRT stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

