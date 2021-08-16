INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 18,152 shares.The stock last traded at $68.15 and had previously closed at $68.15.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INDT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.93.
INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDT)
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.
