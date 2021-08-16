Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.59% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $44,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

