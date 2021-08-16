Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.75. 64,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,931. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.