Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.75. 64,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,931. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

