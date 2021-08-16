Information Services (ISV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Information Services (TSE: ISV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Information Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.50.

8/5/2021 – Information Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ISV stock opened at C$31.77 on Monday. Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of C$17.20 and a twelve month high of C$33.87. The stock has a market cap of C$555.98 million and a PE ratio of 22.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

