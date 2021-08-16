Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Up 70.4% in July

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,855,600 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the July 15th total of 2,263,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

IFSUF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

IFSUF opened at $11.72 on Monday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.