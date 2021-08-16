Injective Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.50 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $315.68 million and approximately $38.50 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for $9.67 or 0.00020910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00060759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.00906564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00048003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00105061 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.