Innova Price Reaches $0.0435 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $300,437.55 and approximately $187.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000049 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

