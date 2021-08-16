Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

IVREF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

IVREF stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.