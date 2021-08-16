Inozyme Pharma, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inozyme Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $375.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,964,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 813,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 230,932 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,515,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 341,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 127,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

