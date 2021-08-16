Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Inseego reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter worth about $6,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 264,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 231,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inseego by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 182,471 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $889.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.55. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

