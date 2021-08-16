Insider Buying: Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.07. 1,519,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,030.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

