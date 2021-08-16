Insider Buying: Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Buys 2,600 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BY traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,685. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $952.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. Analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

