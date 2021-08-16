Insider Buying: Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Stephen M. Bianchi acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $16,884.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen M. Bianchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Stephen M. Bianchi bought 600 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $8,304.00.

CZWI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.20. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 57.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

