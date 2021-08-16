Insider Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) CEO Dietrich John Pauls purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $15,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DMAC traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 281,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.08. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.51.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Maxim Group cut their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

