Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Buys 3,450 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $56,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00.

NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $16.11. 26,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.45. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 72,313 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 55,520 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 401,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 63,230 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

