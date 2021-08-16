Insider Buying: Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Buys 31,000 Shares of Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $234,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 94,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,363. The company has a market cap of $66.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUMO. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

