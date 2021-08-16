Insider Buying: Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Acquires 450 Shares of Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DOOR traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.70. The company had a trading volume of 106,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,848. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.90. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

