Insider Buying: Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Acquires 450 Shares of Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DOOR traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.70. The company had a trading volume of 106,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,848. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.90. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DOOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.