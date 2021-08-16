Insider Buying: Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Mcgaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00.

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.88. 65,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,785. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $791.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Myers Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

