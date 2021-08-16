Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Buys 11,500 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$10,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,729,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,321,644.96.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$95,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 13,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, with a total value of C$12,285.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$9,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 7,800 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$7,878.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 17,300 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$18,338.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 28,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,104.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 24,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$26,643.00.

TSE NHK traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,374. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.45.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

