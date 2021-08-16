Insider Buying: Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 597 shares of Select Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $10,065.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,102. The firm has a market cap of $289.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.13.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. Analysts expect that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Select Bancorp by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Select Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Select Bancorp by 317.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. 43.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

