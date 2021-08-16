Insider Buying: UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) CEO Purchases 63,750 Shares of Stock

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) CEO Avi S. Katz purchased 63,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $637,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UPH stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.48. 284,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,741. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40. UpHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Get UpHealth alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $11,973,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter valued at about $532,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.