Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.41 per share, with a total value of C$27,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,483,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,436,470.76.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$26,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$53,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00.

Shares of TSE WCP traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.11. 1,077,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,924. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.18 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

