Insider Selling: Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells 16,371 Shares of Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Marco Gobbetti sold 16,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,134 ($27.88), for a total value of £349,357.14 ($456,437.34).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,052.57 ($26.82) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,122.87. The firm has a market cap of £8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.56. Burberry Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,120.83 ($27.71).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

