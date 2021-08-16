Insider Selling: CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Sells 13,769 Shares of Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $1,283,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul A. Maleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of CRA International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $621,741.75.

Shares of CRAI stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $92.23. 27,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,744. The stock has a market cap of $680.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.93. CRA International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 31.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 353.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 69.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

