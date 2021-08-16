Insider Selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO Sells 7,567 Shares of Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $112,369.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,084.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GLDD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 175,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,155. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 28,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 51,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after buying an additional 90,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

