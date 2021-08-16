Insider Selling: HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HSTM stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 99,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,486. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $966.18 million, a P/E ratio of 118.70, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.11.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HealthStream by 83.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in HealthStream by 48.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.