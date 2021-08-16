Insider Selling: Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Major Shareholder Sells 16,400 Shares of Stock

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of Legato Merger stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $184,828.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mason Capital Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Mason Capital Management Llc acquired 116,500 shares of Legato Merger stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,339,750.00.

LEGO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 300,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,699. Legato Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Legato Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,028,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Legato Merger by 1,061.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 873,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 798,735 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Legato Merger by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,470,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 970,360 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legato Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

