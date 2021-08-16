Insider Selling: Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Major Shareholder Sells 16,400 Shares of Stock

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of Legato Merger stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $184,828.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mason Capital Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 12th, Mason Capital Management Llc acquired 116,500 shares of Legato Merger stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,339,750.00.
LEGO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 300,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,699. Legato Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17.
About Legato Merger
Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
