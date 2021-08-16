Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells 1,651 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $754,672.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $942,573.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60.

MPWR traded down $6.32 on Monday, hitting $458.53. The company had a trading volume of 263,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,570. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $470.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

