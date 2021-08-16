Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.79, for a total value of $2,988,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $9.87 on Monday, reaching $603.90. 350,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

