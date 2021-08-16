Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 8,059 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,245,626.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 29,039 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,056,832.37.

On Friday, June 11th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $597,340.86.

PINS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,777,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,674,374. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.14 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

