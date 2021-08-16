Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $110,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Slavet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $117,360.00.

On Monday, June 14th, James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $122,520.00.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.46. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -197.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.