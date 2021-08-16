Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SCI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.27. 7,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,826. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,516,000 after buying an additional 214,074 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,446,000 after buying an additional 1,173,241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,733,000 after buying an additional 134,427 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,536,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,637,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,973,000 after buying an additional 315,699 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.