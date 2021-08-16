Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas A. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Switch alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50.

Shares of Switch stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.82. 2,180,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.32 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.