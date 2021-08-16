Insider Selling: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 537,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,634. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 84.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKT. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

